COVID-19 surge in US: XFG Stratus variant now dominant in 19 states — Symptoms to Watch

As the fall season begins, COVID-19 cases are rising again across the United States, fueled by the highly contagious XFG "Stratus" variant.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), national COVID-19 viral activity in wastewater is at a “moderate” level. However, 19 states report “high” or “very high” levels, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Utah, Nevada, and North Carolina. Other states with rising activity include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington.

Wastewater data shows that the Stratus variant now accounts for most of US COVID-19 cases, making it the dominant strain nationwide. First detected in the US in March, XFG has rapidly overtaken the previously dominant NB.1.8.1 (“Nimbus”) variant.

About the Stratus Variant (XFG) The XFG “Stratus” variant is a recombinant hybrid of two Omicron subvariants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, giving it a genetic advantage in spreading and evading immunity. While highly transmissible, the variant is not expected to cause more severe illness than previous strains, according to the World Health Organization.

Common symptoms of Stratus Sore throat

Cough

Congestion or runny nose

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Loss of taste or smell

Fatigue, headache, and muscle aches

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Vaccines and protection COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing severe illness, complications, and death from the Stratus variant. The FDA has approved updated 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccines targeting LP.8.1 for high-risk individuals over 65 or with underlying health conditions. Pediatric and obstetric groups also recommend vaccination for children and pregnant or lactating women.

Public health guidance Health experts urge Americans to continue protective measures as COVID-19 cases rise:

Stay up to date with vaccinations

Test if symptomatic

Isolate when sick

Wear N95 masks in crowded indoor spaces

Maintain social distancing

