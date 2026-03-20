‘Cowards’: Donald Trump hits out at ‘paper tiger’ NATO over lack of support for Iran war

US President Donald Trump has hit out at NATO member states for their lack of support for the war against Iran. "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump said in a social media post.
Trump criticized NATO allies who in the past few days have rejected his calls to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz.
“Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices,” Trump said.
"So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!” the US President added.
In response to the US-Israeli attacks on the country, Iran has imposed a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 to 21 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products pass every day, representing about 20% to 25% of the world's total seaborne oil trade. This has resulted in a significant surge in global oil prices.
Trump has been pressing allies to help safeguard the critical waterway to ease a chokepoint on the region’s oil exports.
None of the countries Trump has called on to help were consulted before the US-Israeli attack on Iran started.
Earlier, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada pledged in a joint statement on Thursday to join "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait." But German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made clear that this presupposed an end to combat.
French President Emmanuel Macron said after a European Union summit in Brussels that defending international law and promoting de-escalation was "the best we can do," adding: "I have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict — quite the opposite."
Trump has a long history of being a NATO skeptic, and in recent days, he has been criticizing the Western military alliance for not helping the US and Israel.
Trump has complained that NATO allies have counted on tens of billions of dollars in US backing for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion, but could not return the favor to help the US and Israel in its efforts to defang Iran, which has posed a threat to the Middle East and beyond for years.
“We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” Trump said on Truth Social post earlier this week.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.