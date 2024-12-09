Cracker Barrel, an American chain of restaurant and gift stores, is facing backlash after allegations surfaced that staff at its Waldorf, Maryland, location refused to serve a group of special education students and their teachers. The incident, which occurred on December 3 during a community-based instruction (CBI) outing by Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), has sparked outrage among parents.

The group, made up of 11 students and seven staff members, was on a community-based instruction (CBI) outing intended to help students apply real-world skills but was reportedly denied service despite prior coordination with the restaurant.

According to Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, the group had informed the restaurant in advance about the visit and were assured that no reservations were necessary. However, upon arrival, the party was reportedly denied service and asked not to include the restaurant in future trips. Despite being refused sit-down service, the group placed a carry-out order and returned to their school.

Superintendent Navarro expressed dismay over the alleged treatment, calling it an incident “no one should experience.” CCPS offered to provide Cracker Barrel staff with disability awareness training and proposed that the restaurant serve as a work-based learning site for students.

Parent responds The refusal sparked outrage among parents and school officials. Stacey Campbell, a parent, described the incident as "stunning" in an email shared on Facebook. She recounted that despite splitting into smaller groups to accommodate restaurant staff, the group faced rudeness from servers and managers. Campbell emphasized that the students were excited for the outing but were left disappointed by the experience.

Cracker Barrel’s statement Cracker Barrel, in a statement to USA TODAY, attributed the incident to "a staffing challenge" that led to the closure of part of the restaurant’s second dining room, causing confusion. The company according to the news report, apologized, stating, “We take this matter seriously and are working directly with the group’s leadership to better understand what happened, extend our apologies, and make things right.”