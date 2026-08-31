Crane catches fire during cargo unloading at Mumbai's BPS port, two injured. Here's what exactly happened — VIDEO

Two crane operators were injured after a crane caught fire during cargo unloading operations at BPS port in Mumbai Port on Sunday evening, the Mumbai Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at approximately 7:30 PM on August 30 and involved the vessel "Vienna," which was flying the Barbados flag.

Advertisement

"At around 19:30 hrs on 30/08/2026, at the BPS port in Mumbai Port, the vessel 'Vienna,' flying the Barbados flag, was undergoing cargo unloading operations. A 140-metric-ton cargo was being lifted from the vessel with the assistance of two cranes operated by Barkat Company," the Mumbai Police told ANI.

A purported video circulating on social media showed a crane on fire during a cargo-lifting operation at the Mumbai Port on Sunday evening. Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Advertisement

What led to the fire? Police said the incident occurred following a technical failure during the lifting of the heavy cargo, which resulted in one of the cranes catching fire.

"During the operation, the sling attached to the cargo on one of the cranes became imbalanced and came loose, causing the entire load to shift onto the second crane. As a result, the second crane was lifted off the ground, and its front telescopic boom struck the vessel. Due to friction caused during the incident, the crane caught fire," the Mumbai Police added.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Port Fire Brigade was immediately alerted and dispatched to the spot. Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.

Advertisement

Two injured, probe launched The incident resulted in injuries to two employees of Barkat Company. "In the incident, crane operator Ranjit Singh and another operator, Nishant Singh, from Barkat Company were injured. They were taken to St. George Hospital for medical treatment," police said.

Police said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident and the subsequent fire. "An investigation into the incident is currently underway," the Mumbai Police added.