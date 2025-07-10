Subscribe

Craving the Snack Wrap? McDonald’s just brought it back today after 9 year wait — What’s new & when you can order yours

After nearly a decade, McDonald’s has officially brought back its beloved Snack Wrap. Available starting July 10, the wrap comes in Ranch and Spicy flavors and can be ordered via McDelivery or the McDonald’s app.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Advertisement
McDonald’s Snack Wrap returns today (July 10) in two flavors: Ranch and Spicy. Priced at $2.99, the fan-favorite includes a McCrispy Strip, shredded lettuce, cheese, and sauce in a tortilla. (Image: https://www.mcdonalds.com)
McDonald’s Snack Wrap returns today (July 10) in two flavors: Ranch and Spicy. Priced at $2.99, the fan-favorite includes a McCrispy Strip, shredded lettuce, cheese, and sauce in a tortilla. (Image: https://www.mcdonalds.com)

It’s official — after nearly a decade of anticipation, McDonald’s has brought back one of its most beloved menu items: the Snack Wrap. Starting Thursday (July 10), customers can once again enjoy the portable fan favorite, now available in two flavors

Advertisement

What are in the new Snack Wraps?

The returning Snack Wrap features a McCrispy Strip, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and either Ranch or Spicy sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. The item contains 390 calories and is available à la carte for $2.99 or as part of a combo meal that includes two Snack Wraps, a medium fry, and a drink.

Flavors to choose from

Ranch Snack Wrap: Delivers a cool, creamy ranch flavor with hints of garlic and onion.

Spicy Snack Wrap: Packs a punch with the same habanero heat found in the Spicy McCrispy sandwich — perfect for heat-seeking snackers.

Where and how to order

The Snack Wraps are available at participating McDonald’s restaurants and can be ordered via McDelivery or for pickup through the McDonald’s app. Note that delivery prices may vary, and additional fees may apply. Customers must opt into McDonald’s Rewards for full app functionality.

Advertisement

A long-awaited comeback

First introduced in the 2000s, the Snack Wrap was officially discontinued nationwide in 2016. However, the item never left the hearts — or social media feeds — of loyal McDonald’s fans, sparking years of online pleas for its return. After months of teasing, the company finally delivered.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the live updates on Bharat Bandh 9th July 2025 here on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsCraving the Snack Wrap? McDonald’s just brought it back today after 9 year wait — What’s new & when you can order yours
Read Next Story