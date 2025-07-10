Craving the Snack Wrap? McDonald’s just brought it back today after 9 year wait — What’s new & when you can order yours

It’s official — after nearly a decade of anticipation, McDonald’s has brought back one of its most beloved menu items: the Snack Wrap. Starting Thursday (July 10), customers can once again enjoy the portable fan favorite, now available in two flavors

What are in the new Snack Wraps? The returning Snack Wrap features a McCrispy Strip, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and either Ranch or Spicy sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. The item contains 390 calories and is available à la carte for $2.99 or as part of a combo meal that includes two Snack Wraps, a medium fry, and a drink.

Flavors to choose from Ranch Snack Wrap: Delivers a cool, creamy ranch flavor with hints of garlic and onion.

Spicy Snack Wrap: Packs a punch with the same habanero heat found in the Spicy McCrispy sandwich — perfect for heat-seeking snackers.

Where and how to order The Snack Wraps are available at participating McDonald’s restaurants and can be ordered via McDelivery or for pickup through the McDonald’s app. Note that delivery prices may vary, and additional fees may apply. Customers must opt into McDonald’s Rewards for full app functionality.

