Crayola recall alert! Magnetic cubes pulled due to serious injury or death risk - all you need to know

A voluntary recall was issued for thousands of Crayola-branded magnetic building cubes over concerns that detachable parts could be ingested, leading to severe injury or death.

The recall involves CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cubes, which are sold in “Bold Colors” and “Glitter” in sets of 24 or 27, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system,” the CPSC said.

According to the CPSC, about 9,400 units of the product are included in the recall because the magnetic cubes can become loose if the seams separate. This poses a serious ingestion hazard that could lead to intestinal perforations, twisting or blockage, blood poisoning, or even death.

The recalled pip-cube sets were sold for around $20 at Michaels stores nationwide and online at Michaels and Amazon between May and July, according to a report by the People.

The affected products come in 24-piece or 27-piece sets, offered in “Bold Colors” (red, green, blue, yellow) and “Glitter” (purple, pink, blue, green).

Each cube has the “Crayola” brand name printed on its left side, and the model/UPC numbers can be found on the bottom of the packaging, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC has advised consumers to reach out to CreateOn for assistance with the recall. They can be contacted by phone at 1-800-333-0549 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.