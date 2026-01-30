‘Crazed, out of control’ – Trump reacts to viral video of slain nurse Alex Pretti, says ICE officer was ‘calm and cool’

US President Donald Trump said Alex Pretti was “crazed, out of control,” referring to viral videos of the ICU nurse's unruly confrontation with federal immigration agents during a Minneapolis protest, days before he was shot dead.

Trump also lauded the ICE agent for being “calm and cool” during the entire encounter.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti’s stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer, and then crazily kicking in a new and very expensive government vehicle, so hard and violent, in fact, that the taillight broke off in pieces.”

“It was quite a display of abuse and anger, for all to see, crazed and out of control. The ICE Officer was calm and cool, not an easy thing to be under those circumstances!” he added. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Donald Trump's Truth Social post

After Pretti was liked, Donald Trump had called on Governors of key states and “every Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration” to enforce the nation’s Laws.

What did the viral video show? Alex Pretti, 37, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, could be seen shouting an expletive at the federal officers, struggling with them and kicking out the taillight of their vehicle. He was then forcefully taken to the ground by an ICE agent.

He was also seen yelling at federal vehicles, and at one point, he also appears to spit and yell “trash” toward the driver's side of a car with flashing red and blue lights.

As the vehicle pulls slowly away, Pretti kicks at the taillight and then delivers a second kick that shatters the red plastic and leaves the taillight dangling.

How was Alex Pretti killed? Alex Pretti was shot dead last weekend on a sidewalk next to the street where he was filming immigration officers. In a video taken by bystanders, one officer pushed him, and took him to the ground and a half-dozen officers try to subdue him.

One spots Pretti's weapon, which he was licensed to carry, and shouts, “He's got a gun.” Two officers then open fire and Pretti is killed.