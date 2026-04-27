Crew member dies in stage accident during preparations for Shakira’s Brazil concert.

A construction worker involved in setting up the stage for a concert by Colombian singer Shakira has died following an accident in Rio de Janeiro, officials and organisers have confirmed.
The incident happened on Sunday, 26 April, on Copacabana Beach, where crews have been assembling a large stage for a free outdoor concert scheduled for early May. According to local authorities, the worker became trapped in a lifting system during the build and suffered severe crushing injuries.
The official statement, loosely translated to English from Portugese, states, “Official Note – The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a worker who was assembling the structures for the show. First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the injured person. Unfortunately, the worker passed away at the hospital. At this time, we are offering our full support, condolences, and solidarity to the company and its manager, their team, and the victim's family.”
As reported by Page Six, emergency responders were called to the scene, and colleagues managed to remove the injured man from the equipment before the arrival of rescue teams. He was given immediate medical attention and transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Witnesses described a sudden moment of confusion as the accident unfolded. One account said people began running when part of the structure collapsed, trapping the worker underneath before colleagues rushed to help free him.
The concert forms part of Shakira’s ongoing ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ world tour, which has drawn large international audiences and is scheduled to continue across multiple continents through 2026.
The Rio performance is expected to attract significant crowds, with similar large-scale concerts on Copacabana Beach in the past drawing millions of spectators.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident will affect the scheduled concert, and there has been no official public comment from Shakira at the time of reporting.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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