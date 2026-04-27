Crew member dies in stage accident during preparations for Shakira’s Brazil concert.

A construction worker involved in setting up the stage for a concert by Colombian singer Shakira has died following an accident in Rio de Janeiro, officials and organisers have confirmed.
The incident happened on Sunday, 26 April, on Copacabana Beach, where crews have been assembling a large stage for a free outdoor concert scheduled for early May. According to local authorities, the worker became trapped in a lifting system during the build and suffered severe crushing injuries.
The official statement, loosely translated to English from Portugese, states, “Official Note – The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a worker who was assembling the structures for the show. First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the injured person. Unfortunately, the worker passed away at the hospital. At this time, we are offering our full support, condolences, and solidarity to the company and its manager, their team, and the victim's family.”
As reported by Page Six, emergency responders were called to the scene, and colleagues managed to remove the injured man from the equipment before the arrival of rescue teams. He was given immediate medical attention and transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Witnesses described a sudden moment of confusion as the accident unfolded. One account said people began running when part of the structure collapsed, trapping the worker underneath before colleagues rushed to help free him.
The concert forms part of Shakira’s ongoing ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ world tour, which has drawn large international audiences and is scheduled to continue across multiple continents through 2026.
The Rio performance is expected to attract significant crowds, with similar large-scale concerts on Copacabana Beach in the past drawing millions of spectators.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident will affect the scheduled concert, and there has been no official public comment from Shakira at the time of reporting.