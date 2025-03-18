NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally begun their journey home after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their extended stay was the result of technical failures in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was originally intended to return them after just an eight-day mission.

Crew-9’s mission marked the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Boeing’s Starliner program had already faced years of delays and cost overruns before Williams and Wilmore’s June 2024 launch. The spacecraft’s first uncrewed test flight in 2019 failed, requiring a second test flight in 2022 before it was deemed safe for human transport.

Here's a report on the Crew-9 mission and the challenges faced due to Boeing's Starliner spacecraft failure. This timeline outlines the major events of the Crew-9 mission, from its troubled launch to the astronauts' long-awaited return.

June 5, 2024 – Launch of Crew-9 mission NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launch aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner for an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission marks Starliner’s first crewed flight after years of delays and technical issues. It was intended to demonstrate the spacecraft’s capability to ferry astronauts safely to and from the ISS.

Live coverage of Sunita Williams' return here June 6, 2024 – Thruster failures and docking delays Upon approach to the ISS, five of Starliner’s 28 reaction control system thrusters fail. The first docking attempt is waived off. Eventually, Starliner successfully docks, and Williams and Wilmore board the ISS.

June-July 2024 – Helium leaks discovered NASA detects multiple helium leaks in Starliner’s propulsion system. Concerns mount over the spacecraft’s ability to safely return to Earth.

September 2024 – SpaceX crew Dragon arrives as backup A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, piloted by two astronauts, arrives at the ISS as a contingency for Williams and Wilmore’s eventual return.

September 2024 – NASA deems Starliner unsafe for return NASA announces that Starliner will return to Earth uncrewed due to ongoing thruster and helium leak issues. Williams and Wilmore are left stranded on the ISS as a result.

January 2025 – Boeing's issues remain unresolved NASA and Boeing confirm they have not fully resolved Starliner’s propulsion problems. The spacecraft remains grounded indefinitely.

March 12, 2025 – SpaceX Crew-10 mission faces delay A planned SpaceX mission to replace the Crew-9 team is delayed due to hydraulic issues with the Falcon 9 rocket, pushing back the return of Williams and Wilmore.

March 16, 2025 – Crew-10 arrives at ISS NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Russia’s Kirill Pesko arrive at the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, clearing the way for Crew-9 to return.

March 18, 2025 – Crew-9 departs the ISS Williams, Wilmore, NASA’s Nick Hague, and Russia’s Aleksandr Gorbunov undock from the ISS aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, beginning their journey home.