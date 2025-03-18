Crew-9’s splashdown landing explained: Why NASA chooses it and how it exactly happens

  • The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-9 astronauts, including Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, has undocked from the ISS and is set to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST on March 19. What is a splashdown and why is the method used for astronauts returning from space?

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov pose for a photo at the hatch a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule before closing the hatch in preparation for undocking from the ISS to begin their return to Earth March 17, 2025 in this still image taken from video. NASA/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-9 members, including stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) as scheduled and started return journey towards Earth. The crew is scheduled to splashdown around 3:27 AM IST (March 19) off the coast of Florida.

Crew members on board

The returning crew also includes astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. All the four astronauts left for Earth after hatch closure and undocking from the ISS at around 10:35 AM IST.

Why splashdown is used for Crew-9's return

The Crew-9 astronauts will return using the splashdown method, a technique where the spacecraft lands in the ocean instead of on solid ground. NASA and SpaceX chose this method for several reasons:

What is a splashdown?

A splashdown is a landing method where a spacecraft returns to Earth and lands in water, usually an ocean or sea. This technique has been used in human spaceflight programs like NASA's Mercury, Gemini, Apollo missions, and SpaceX Crew Dragon missions.

Live coverage of Sunita Williams' return here

 

Splashdown explained | Why Crew-9 astronauts, including Sunita Williams, will land in water

Why is the splashdown method used?

Gentler landing – Water acts as a natural cushion, reducing the impact force on astronauts compared to a hard ground landing.

Simpler spacecraft design – Eliminates the need for complex landing gear like wheels or airbags, making the spacecraft lighter and safer.

Lower risk of damage – Spacecraft experience intense heat and speed during re-entry, and landing in water minimizes structural stress.

Large recovery zones – Oceans provide vast landing areas, reducing the risk of missing a precise target or crashing in populated areas.

Proven safety record – Historically, splashdowns have been successful and have allowed easy astronaut retrieval by recovery ships.

NASA’s use of splashdown

NASA and SpaceX have used splashdown techniques for crewed missions since the Apollo era, with modern advancements improving the safety and efficiency of such recoveries.

Williams and Wilmore’s return

Williams and Wilmore’s return will mark another milestone in SpaceX’s human spaceflight missions, emphasising the continued reliability of splashdown landings. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth after spending over nine months on the ISS. Their unexpected extended mission is coming to an end as they prepare for a Tuesday evening splashdown off the coast of Florida.

NASA's Live coverage of Crew-9's return

NASA hosted a livestream of the undocking coverage, starting with the closure of the hatch at 8:15 AM (March 18). The undocking coverage began at 10:15 AM and ended after Dragon undocked at 10:35 AM. While the real-time audio feed remains available, the livestream of the return coverage will start at 2:15 AM IST (March 19) and continue until Dragon splashes down. The crew is scheduled for a deorbit burn around 2:41 AM IST (March 19), followed by a splashdown around 3:27 AM IST (March 19).

