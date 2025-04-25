Crimea will stay with Russia: Donald Trump’s BIG snub to Ukraine, says it was ’handed’ to Russia by Barack Obama

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Crimea, which is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, will “remain with Russia”. The POTUS even claimed that the disputed territory was “handed” to Russia by ex-US President Barack Obama.

“Crimea will stay with Russia,” Trump said in a Time magazine interview published on Friday. “Zelensky understands that,” he continued, adding, “and everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time."

Trump's BIG snub to Ukraine When asked if Russia should get to keep Crimea, Donald Trump further asserted that the strategically significant peninsula was handed over to the Vladimir Putin led nation by Barack Obama.

“This wasn't given by Trump. Would it have been taken from me like it was taken from Obama? No, it wouldn't have happened. Crimea, if I were president, it would not have been taken,” Donald Trump further told the TIMES magazine, during his interview.

Why is Crimea important? Donald Trump's Crimea claims come amid ongoing tensions over Crimea, a strategically significant peninsula on the Black Sea that Russia annexed in 2014 during President Barack Obama's administration, years before the full-scale invasion that began in 2022.

How Crimea became a point of dispute? Reportedly, Trump pressed Zelensky to acknowledge Russia's claim to Crimea as part of a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Why is Zelensky reluctant over Crimea Zelensky, however, has remained steadfast, asserting that Ukraine will never relinquish control of the peninsula. He was adamant that he has no power to give up Crimea, and said: “there's nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution,” reported BBC.