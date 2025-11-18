Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at White House? Here's what we know

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to meet Donald Trump at the White House as the US President is set to fete Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr, one of the Saudi Pro Leagues, is likely to be a part of a Saudi crew.

Saudi Crown Prince is also set to receive a lavish welcome from Trump in his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet for the prince with a fly-by, gun salute and a gala dinner — as the two countries will sign defense and nuclear deals.

However, neither the White House nor Ronaldo confirmed that the soccer player will be present during the meeting.

In November 2005, in an interview with British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revealed that he was quite fond of the incumbent POTUS.

Ronaldo shared that President Trump is one of the few people he would very much want to meet in person one day, but never had the chance.

‘One of the most important people, of course, is [the] US President,’ said Ronaldo, adding that he ‘can change the world’.

The footballer had also said that once their in-person meeting is arranged, he will reveal ‘something I share’ with President Trump that he had never shown before.

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to another FIFA World Cup as Portugal sealed its place at next year's tournament. Ronaldo missed the match in Porto because of suspension — but Portugal ensured he would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

Ronaldo recently said it would be his last shot at winning the one major title to elude him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June.

Meanwhile, according to FIFA, a meeting between Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump has resulted in FIFA World Cup ticket-holders receiving prioritised visa interviews.

"The United States is set to welcome fans from around the world on an unprecedented scale, and we are preparing to ensure that football unites the world when the tournament kicks off in North America next June," Infantino said in a statement.