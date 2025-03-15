US President Donald Trump gave a rare address to the Department of Justice on Friday. His speech included a consistent dig at the former US President Joe Biden. Trump also vowed to clean up Washington, tackle crime, and curb illegal immigration while criticising the media, the 2020 election and his actions against the FBI.

Here are five key highlights from Trump's speech:

Allegations against Joe Biden Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of not handling the Department of Justice efficiently.

"Our predecessor turned the Department of Justice into a Department of Injustice, but I stand before you to declare that those days are over, and they are never coming back. And now, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our country, I will insist upon and demand accountability for all the wrongs and abuse that have occurred," Trump said.

Cleaning up Washington Trump promised to clean up Washington by addressing crime and illegal immigration. In his speech, he also mentioned PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders, who should only witness a “clean” city.

"We are cleaning up our city, this great capital, we are not going to have crime, we are going to take graffiti down, we have already taken tents down, we are working with administration...PM Modi of India, French President, UK PM, they all came to see me...when they came, I didn't want them to see tension, graffiti, broken barriers...we are going to do that for the city," Trump said.

Backlash against media Trump called out media houses who wrote against him, calling their activities illegal.

“I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal," the US President said.

Losing 2020 elections Trump has consistently alleged that the 2020 elections were “crooked.”

Speaking on his defeat in the 2020 elections, Trump said, "What a difference a rigged and crooked election had on our country when you think about it. And the people who did this to us should go to jail. They should go to jail.”

Democratic Party leader Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, becoming the 46th President of the US.

Allegations against senior FBI officials The US President claimed the senior FBI officials who misdirected funds were terminated.

“I pardoned hundreds of political prisoners who had been grossly mistreated. We removed the senior FBI officials who misdirected resources to send SWAT teams after grandmothers and J6 hostages. And it was a great honour for me, a great honour to fire James Comey," he said.