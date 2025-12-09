Cruise ship sees 100+ norovirus infections as CDC reports 21st outbreak of 2025: What are the risk factors and symptoms?

The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed yet another norovirus outbreak on board a cruise ship, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 21 this year.

The latest outbreak was reported aboard the AIDAdiva cruise ship, operated by Aida Cruises.

The CDC's report said that the virus affected 95 passengers and 6 crew members on board AIDAdiva, who exhibited symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting. There were a total of 2,007 passengers and 640 crew members on the ship.

The outbreak on board the AIDAdiva is the latest to have been reported to the CDC, with the last such outbreak taking place on board Oceania Cruises vessel Oceania Insignia in October.

Norovirus infection: Risk factors, symptoms Also known as the Norwalk virus, norovirus is the most common cause of gastroenteritis and is sometimes also referred to as the winter vomiting disease.

Norovirus transmission typically takes place by the fecal-oral route, and could take place through contaminated food, water or even person-to-person contact, and risk factors include unsanitary food preparation and close contact with infected individuals.

Norovirus infections can also spread through contaminated surfaces or through the air that comes in contact with the vomit of an infected person.

Symptoms of norovirus infection typically include non-bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain. In some cases, fever or headaches may also be experienced.

These symptoms usually develop over 24 hours after exposure, while recovery typically takes two to three days.