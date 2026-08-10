Crypto Bill heads toward key senate vote in September: What Trump-backed Clarity Act proposes

The US Senate is moving closer to establishing a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, with Republican lawmakers advancing the Clarity Act ahead of a crucial vote after the August recess.

If passed, the legislation would mark a major victory for President Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency industry, while reshaping how digital assets are regulated by federal agencies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has moved to set up a procedural vote when lawmakers return in mid-September. Republicans will need at least 60 votes, meaning they must win support from at least eight Democrats if all voting Republicans back the bill.

Here is what the Clarity Act would do.

What is the Clarity Act? The Clarity Act is designed to establish a federal rulebook for the cryptocurrency industry.

One of its central goals is to determine which digital assets should be treated as securities and which should be classified as commodities, while establishing the regulatory responsibilities of agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Crypto companies have long argued that regulatory uncertainty has discouraged investment and innovation in the US. Supporters say the bill could provide greater legal certainty and encourage wider adoption of digital assets.

1. Ethics rules for Trump and other politicians One of the most politically sensitive provisions concerns cryptocurrency ventures involving senior government officials.

The bill would prohibit certain political figures — including the president, vice president and some members of Congress — from issuing or sponsoring a digital asset until January 2029.

The provision is particularly significant for Trump because his family has profited from cryptocurrency ventures. Democrats have made stronger ethics safeguards a condition for supporting the legislation.

However, the proposed enforcement mechanism is contentious.

The bill would give the Justice Department responsibility for enforcing the ban. Some Democrats have argued that state attorneys general should be able to pursue enforcement if the Justice Department fails to act.

The legislation explicitly prevents state attorneys general from bringing enforcement cases under this provision.

2. New rules for stablecoin rewards The bill also tackles one of the biggest points of contention between crypto companies and banks: rewards on stablecoins.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, generally by being backed by assets such as US dollars.

Under the proposed legislation, crypto companies would not be allowed to offer rewards on idle stablecoin balances that resemble traditional bank deposits.

However, rewards linked to actual transactions, such as payments made using stablecoins, would be permitted.

The SEC, CFTC and Treasury Department would jointly develop rules governing the provision.

Why are banks concerned? Banks argue that allowing crypto companies to offer rewards could encourage customers to move deposits away from traditional financial institutions and into stablecoins.

Crypto companies, meanwhile, argue that a broad ban on rewards would limit competition and prevent exchanges and other platforms from developing new products.

3. Tougher anti-money-laundering rules The Clarity Act would bring digital commodity exchanges, brokers and dealers largely under the same anti-money-laundering framework that applies to financial institutions.

Crypto companies covered by the provision would have to comply with requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act, including:

-Customer identification

-Due diligence

-Anti-money-laundering controls

-Suspicious activity monitoring

The provision would represent a significant compliance requirement for parts of the crypto industry that have argued they should not necessarily be subject to the same rules as traditional banks.

4. Crypto companies get a fundraising exemption The bill would also provide a new fundraising pathway for crypto companies.

Eligible companies could raise up to $50 million annually and $200 million in total without registering the fundraising with the SEC in the same way traditional companies do.

Certain crypto tokens connected to investment contracts could still be sold under the exemption, but with a lighter regulatory burden.

The provision could significantly reduce the SEC's ability to classify a wide range of token sales as unregistered securities offerings.

That would represent a major shift from the regulatory approach taken during the Biden administration, when the SEC pursued numerous enforcement actions against crypto companies over alleged securities violations.

5. Rules for decentralised finance Another major section addresses decentralised finance, or DeFi.

DeFi platforms allow users to transact directly with one another through blockchain-based systems rather than relying on a traditional intermediary such as a bank or centralised exchange.

The challenge for regulators is that many existing financial rules assume there is a company or institution responsible for holding customer assets and monitoring transactions.

The Clarity Act would establish criteria for determining whether a platform is genuinely decentralised.

A platform could lose decentralised status if it has the ability to:

-Block users

-Exercise private permissions

-Maintain special privileges that other users do not have

-Platforms that fail to meet the decentralisation threshold could be treated as financial institutions and face requirements such as suspicious-activity reporting and transaction monitoring.

6. Rules for tokenised assets The bill also addresses tokenization, the process of representing traditional financial assets such as stocks, bonds or real estate as digital tokens on a blockchain.

The legislation would make clear that putting a security on a blockchain does not remove it from securities laws.

Tokenised securities would generally be regulated in the same way as the underlying asset they represent.

The bill would also require the SEC to study how tokenised securities should be regulated.

This could become increasingly important as financial companies explore blockchain-based trading and settlement systems.

Why does the bill matter? The Clarity Act could fundamentally change the relationship between Washington and the cryptocurrency industry.

For crypto companies, the biggest benefit would be regulatory certainty. Instead of relying on enforcement actions and agency interpretations, companies would have clearer rules governing digital assets, fundraising, exchanges and decentralised platforms.

For banks, however, some provisions could increase competition from crypto companies, particularly in the stablecoin market.

For regulators, the legislation would establish clearer boundaries between the SEC, CFTC and Treasury Department.

Why is Trump closely tied to the bill? The legislation would give Trump another major victory on cryptocurrency after his administration backed legislation establishing rules for dollar-backed stablecoins.

Trump campaigned as a strong supporter of the crypto industry and has made digital-asset reform a priority during his second term.

The political stakes are complicated by Trump's family's own cryptocurrency interests. Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family's crypto ventures last year, according to the report.

That has prompted Democrats to demand stronger restrictions on crypto activities involving government officials.

Vote next The immediate challenge is getting enough votes in the Senate.

Republicans need 60 votes to advance the legislation, meaning at least eight Democrats must support it if every voting Republican backs the bill.

The ethics provisions, stablecoin rewards and enforcement mechanisms remain among the most contentious issues in negotiations.

If lawmakers reach a compromise and the Senate passes the Clarity Act, the legislation would still need to clear the House of Representatives and receive Trump's signature before becoming law.