Cuomo-backer Donald Trump warns he’ll block NYC funding if city votes for Zohran Mamdani

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to cut funds to the New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral elections, but endorsed former Governor Andrew Cuomo and urged the city to vote for him. Defending his decision to slash funds for New York City under Zohran Mamdani’s leadership, President Donald Trump warned that the city would face an “economic disaster” if Mamdani were to win the mayoral race.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

“It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful,” the US president said.

Donald Trump further weighed in on the NYC mayoral race, throwing his support behind Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Trump said he would “much rather see a Democrat with a record of success” than a “Communist with no experience and a record of complete and total failure.”

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!” Trump continued.

The president also took a swipe at Republican Curtis Sliwa, saying a vote for him would effectively help Mamdani win.

He said, “We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

What do the polls show? Polls show Zohran Mamdani to be leading against Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.