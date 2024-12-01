Cyber Monday 2024 is falling on Monday (December 2), but many retailers have already kicked off early sales events. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, around 72.3 million Americans are expected to shop on Cyber Monday, making it the second largest shopping event of the year, right after Black Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Cyber Monday promises discount deals for shoppers looking to upgrade tech, grab holiday gifts, or splurge on trendy products.

Cyber Monday 2024 is shaping up to be another major shopping event, with shoppers set to enjoy huge discounts from major retailers. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets, toys, fashion, or home goods, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts or treat yourself to something special.

What is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday is one of the most significant online shopping events of the year. It originated in 2005 when the National Retail Federation noticed a surge in online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Retailers quickly recognized this trend and turned it into a full-blown sales event.

Unlike Black Friday, which focuses on in-store deals, Cyber Monday has traditionally been associated with online shopping, though both events now feature a mix of digital and in-store discounts.

When do Cyber Monday sales start? Cyber Monday sales often extend beyond just Monday itself. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart begin offering discounts well in advance. While the biggest deals are usually reserved for Cyber Monday, many sales start earlier and continue into Cyber Week.

Amazon started its Cyber Monday event on Saturday, November 30, running through Monday, December 2. The sales include up to 50% off on tech products, such as JBL headphones, along with significant discounts on home goods like Zinus mattresses and Bissell vacuums.

Best Buy offers its biggest deals on Cyber Monday, with some sales starting as early as Sunday, December 1. Expect deep discounts on tech, appliances, and more.

Target has been running sales since Sunday, November 29, continuing into Cyber Monday with discounts of up to 50% on tech, 25% off beauty products, and up to 50% off shoes and apparel.

Walmart also kicked off its Cyber Monday deals on December 1, with discounts on tech products like RCA 32" Smart TVs and HP Stream laptops.

Are Cyber Monday's deals better than that of Black Friday's? Over the years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have become increasingly comparable in terms of deals and discounts. While Cyber Monday still tends to focus more on tech deals, both shopping events offer extended sales that often stretch over several days.

Retailers now offer a combination of online and in-store deals, making both events equally appealing for bargain hunters.