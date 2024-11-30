The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and Cyber Monday has extended its reach beyond a single day. Traditionally held the Monday after Thanksgiving, the event now begins earlier, with retailers launching promotions as soon as Black Friday ends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike Black Friday’s in-store rush, Cyber Monday is primarily an online shopping event. Many discounts are available exclusively through websites and apps, enabling customers to shop conveniently from home. This shift reflects a growing emphasis on digital sales during the holiday season.

Retailers are starting Cyber Monday sales early, with some kicking off their promotions as early as Friday and extending through Small Business Saturday. These early discounts span a wide array of products, including electronics, fashion, and home goods, offering consumers a head start on holiday savings.

The 2024 Cyber Monday shopping spree is officially underway, with major retailers unveiling deals early to entice shoppers. From extended return policies to exclusive discounts, here’s a look at what top stores are offering this year.

Amazon Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins on Black Friday and runs through Monday, December 2. Shoppers can enjoy deals across various categories and benefit from an extended return window for many products until January 31, 2025.

Best Buy Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale kicks off on Sunday, offering discounts of up to 50% on popular gifts. This includes tech gadgets, home appliances, and more, making it a top destination for holiday shopping.

Kohl’s Kohl’s “Cyber Weekend Deals" start Saturday and last through Monday, available both in stores and online. Key highlights include:

Kohl’s cash: Earn $15 for every $50 spent from Saturday through Monday.

Free shipping: Available for online orders of $25 or more through Monday.

Cyber Monday exclusive: Online Kohl’s Rewards shoppers can redeem a $10 off $50 coupon, though exclusions apply.

Target Target’s two-day Cyber Monday sale launches on Sunday through its website and app. Shoppers can take advantage of:

Discounts: Up to 50% off tech, video games, and home goods, plus 25% off beauty and nutrition items.

Extended store hours: From November 30 to December 23, stores will remain open from 7 AM to midnight.

Additionally, Target promises new holiday deals throughout December, both online and in-store.