A cyberattack targeting a subcontractor linked to JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard has raised concerns. Hackers reportedly accessed customer data held by a third-party service provider. However, all three financial companies maintained that no financial information had been stolen.

The companies confirmed the incident on November 19, following claims made by a hacking group. The attack reportedly exposed certain customer data. However, the full extent of the alleged breach remains unclear.

JPMorgan Chase confirmed that third-party service providers had been targeted in a cyberattack. The US banking giant shared the information through social media platform X.

According to its preliminary investigation, attackers accessed certain marketing data held by these vendors. This information potentially included customer names and email addresses.

However, JPMorgan Chase maintained that none of its banking services was affected. The bank also clarified that the attack was unrelated to recent technical disruptions.

“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. There is no disruption to our services,” it wrote on X.

Over the previous week, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines and the NSA experienced computer system outages. However, the bank denied any connection between its earlier problems and the cyberattack.

A Russian hacking group called n0n claimed responsibility for the attack on the subcontractor. The group also published documents supposedly supporting its claims.

Cybersecurity firm SOCRadar informed AFP about the alleged attack. However, the firm could not independently verify the documents' authenticity.

According to SOCRadar, the group originated from Russia and emerged in September. It claims responsibility for hacking nearly 200 companies worldwide.

Visa and Mastercard respond to security concerns Visa acknowledged the claims involving an Asia-Pacific-based supplier. However, the payments company stressed that its systems remained unaffected. Visa also confirmed that payment information, including card numbers, was not compromised.

Mastercard similarly reported limited exposure of non-payment information. The affected customers were part of a specific cardholder benefit programme. The company said its teams were working with the provider to support affected cardholders.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the alleged cyberattack.

“You shouldn't be using customer data for marketing at all anyway. Serves you and your loser "third party" right,” commented one of them.

“Didn’t you get the memo? You’re supposed to blame a router or software update,” came a sarcastic remark against JPMorgan Chase’s post.

One user wrote, “Isn’t your cybersecurity team in India? What a joke. You get what you pay for and deserve.”