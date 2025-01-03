A shocking explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day has left authorities searching for answers about the events leading up to the deadly incident.

Matthew Livelsberger, a Green Beret with a 19-year military career, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after detonating the Cybertruck, which exploded seconds after he shot himself inside the vehicle. Authorities say Livelsberger was the sole person in the truck at the time of the explosion.

In the days leading up to the tragic incident, according to The Denver Gazette report, Livelsberger communicated with his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, in an unexpectedly lighthearted manner. The two had not been in touch for years after a painful breakup in 2021 but reconnected before the New Year.

According to Arritt, Livelsberger’s texts were filled with playful enthusiasm, as if he was showcasing a new toy. In a message sent at 9 a.m. on Sunday, he excitedly wrote, “I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s***.” He continued to send photos and music videos of the vehicle, texting her, "I feel like Batman or Halo," followed by more images of the Cybertruck throughout the day.

Arritt, who is a single mother working long hours, was surprised by the sudden communication from her former partner but expressed relief to hear from him again. Livelsberger mentioned that he was working with drones in his new job, a topic that sparked her curiosity.

When Arritt asked about the Cybertruck’s speed, Livelsberger responded: “Ungodly.”

However, just hours later, the jovial conversations turned to tragedy. On New Year's Day, Livelsberger drove the Cybertruck to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, where he shot himself inside the vehicle. The truck exploded shortly after, and Livelsberger was found dead at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that Livelsberger, who had served most of his military career at Fort Carson and on assignment in Germany, died from his injuries in the blast. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of his actions leading up to the explosion, though initial reports indicate it was a suicide.