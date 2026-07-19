Cyclosporiasis outbreak in US: Supplier Taylor Farms recalls lettuce sourced from central Mexico as thousands fall ill

California-based fruit and vegetable producer Taylor Farms, which recently came under scrutiny after its shredded iceberg lettuce was linked as a possible cause of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, on Saturday (local time) recalled its iceberg lettuce.

The company said it is removing all iceberg lettuce that was sourced from central Mexico after a farm there was linked to a diarrhea-causing parasite outbreak that’s sickened thousands in Michigan and nearby states, Bloomberg reported.

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Also Read | Cyclosporiasis: Taco Bell removes some ingredients as precautionary measure

Taylor Farms recalls iceberg lettuce Taylor Farms noted that its Mexican subsidiary is voluntarily removing the product based on the information shared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adding that its representatives met with FDA and White House officials on Thursday "to discuss the best approach to ensure public health.”

The company, in a recall notice, said, "We are actively removing the implicated products. The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities," ABC News reported.

It further said, "While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm, which represents less than 1% of the US iceberg lettuce supply, as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely."

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Also Read | Contaminated lettuce or greens may be behind US cyclosporiasis outbreak

Taylor Farms claimed that no other products are affected, adding that its branded salad kits sold in supermarkets don't contain the affected lettuce. The FDA investigation is ongoing.

Taylor Farms' decision to recall its lettuce confirms that it is one of the likely sources of a widening outbreak of severe diarrhea that prompted Taco Bell to pull the ingredient from some restaurants earlier this week. On Thursday, US health officials said the illnesses were linked to shredded lettuce served at different Taco Bell locations and pointed to an individual supplier without naming Taylor Farms.

Taco Bell removes Taylor Farms' lettuce from restaurants nationwide After the officials indicated that the illnesses were possibly linked to the lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms, Taco Bell, on Friday, removed the affected product from its restaurants nationwide.

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In a statement, Taco Bell noted that it had taken "immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states" following "ongoing conversations with public health officials."

The statement added, "We believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests."

Cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US While reports suggest that the United States reports cyclosporiasis cases every year, the cases reported this year are higher than usual. The Washington Post on Thursday reported that this year's cyclosporiasis cases have largely been reported in southeastern Michigan, where over 4,300 cases were reported by Thursday, and at least 100 people have been hospitalized.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s investigation revealed that cases were also reported from four other states, including Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. It spreads when people consume food or water contaminated with the parasite.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.