Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Taco Bell removes some ingredients from selected restaurants as precautionary measure

Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that it has temporarily removed some ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure amid an outbreak of cyclosporiasis. According to Taco Bell, the move was voluntary and added that health officials have not linked the widening outbreak of cyclosporiasis to the chain or any specific food product.

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"Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer," Taco Bell said. The chain said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the guidance of public health authorities.

Lettuce under scanner for cyclosporiasis outbreak According to a report by The Washington Post, ingredients removed from Taco Bell outlets include lettuce, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

On Tuesday, federal health officials said there may be different infection patterns in different places, although they believe cases in at least four states — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia — are linked.

Earlier, on Monday, it was reported that Health officials in Michigan have linked lettuce or other greens as the potential source of the outbreak of cyclosporiasis across the US.

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Although the investigation currently points to contaminated green salads or lettuce, researchers have not yet ruled out other food items. No specific type of grower, supplier, or produce has been linked to the outbreak, the Michigan health authorities said.

Authorities in Michigan have also advised consumers to buy whole heads of lettuce, discard the outer layers, and thoroughly wash what is left, The Associated Press reported. They also suggested people avoid bagged lettuce and pre-mixed salad kits.

Cyclosporiasis case continue to grow Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases linked to the recent outbreak of cyclosporiasis has risen to 1,645, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, up by more than 800 cases from its last update a week ago.

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Also Read | Contaminated lettuce or greens may be behind US cyclosporiasis outbreak

According to Reuters, the current US outbreak, which began on May 1, is centered in Michigan, while Ohio and New York have also reported high numbers of cases.

Infections across the country have resulted in 141 hospitalizations as of July 13, according to the health agency. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said it is also aware of more than 5,100 additional cases that require further analysis and confirmation.

What is cyclosporiasis? Cyclospora is a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea “with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the CDC. Outbreaks tend to occur most often in the late spring and summer.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces. In the past, people have been infected by consuming fruits or vegetables that were exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water.

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Also Read | Diarrhea illness now reported in 31 US states: What is cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis can be contracted by consuming food — typically raw fruits and vegetables — or water contaminated with feces, according to the CDC.