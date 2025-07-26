Daddy Lumba, famed Ghanaian highlife singer, dies at 59 in Accra

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba passed away on Friday morning at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra.

With a career spanning over three decades, Daddy Lumba was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s music industry. Known for his distinctive voice, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless melodies, he captivated generations of fans with hit songs such as "Aben Wo Ha," "Theresa," "Yentie Obiaa," and "Playboy."

Over the course of his illustrious career, Lumba released more than 30 albums, leaving an indelible mark on highlife music and inspiring countless artists who followed in his footsteps.

The family of the late highlife legend has requested privacy as they “navigate this profound grief.”

In a statement issued by the management of his radio station, DL FM, they said:

“Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.”

The statement further added:

“During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days.”

Who was Daddy Lumba? Born on September 29, 1964, Daddy Lumba began his musical journey in the 1980s. He first rose to fame with the release of Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu, an album he produced as part of the Lumba Brothers duo alongside Nana Acheampong. This successful collaboration paved the way for a remarkable solo career that earned him numerous accolades and a loyal fan base both in Ghana and abroad.