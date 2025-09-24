Subscribe

Dallas ICE facility shooting: 3 injured, gunman dead from self-inflicted wound

Three people were shot at a Dallas ICE facility before the gunman died of a self-inflicted wound. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said it was not yet clear whether the victims were employees, visitors, or detainees.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published24 Sep 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Authorities dispatched heavy emergency response, but further details on the victims have not been released.(Getty Images/iStockphoto) Image for representational purpose
Authorities dispatched heavy emergency response, but further details on the victims have not been released.(Getty Images/iStockphoto) Image for representational purpose(HT_PRINT)

Three people were shot on Wednesday (September 24) at an Immigration and US Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas before the gunman died of a self-inflicted wound, the agency confirmed, as per AP report.

Advertisement

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN that investigators were still working to determine whether the victims were employees, visitors, or detainees. “It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” he said.

Emergency response

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, with a highway near the facility blocked off during the response.

ICE said no further information was immediately available, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
 
Immigration
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDallas ICE facility shooting: 3 injured, gunman dead from self-inflicted wound
Read Next Story