Dallas ICE facility shooting: 3 injured, gunman dead from self-inflicted wound

Three people were shot on Wednesday (September 24) at an Immigration and US Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas before the gunman died of a self-inflicted wound, the agency confirmed, as per AP report.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN that investigators were still working to determine whether the victims were employees, visitors, or detainees. “It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” he said.

Emergency response Dozens of police and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, with a highway near the facility blocked off during the response.

ICE said no further information was immediately available, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.