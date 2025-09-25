Dallas ICE shooting: FBI claims ‘targeted’ attack; Trump throws blame at ‘Radical Left Democrats’- What we know so far

A gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas from a nearby rooftop on Wednesday, killing one detainee and seriously injuring two others.

The shooter, who later took his own life, had written “ANTI-ICE” on an unused bullet, as reported by Reuters.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said was the suspect's unused ammunition, showing the shell casing of one round inscribed with the phrase “ANTI-ICE” along the side.

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later said in a Fox News interview that the gunman "was targeting ICE," based on “evidence so far in this case.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quickly politicised the incident on his Truth Social platform, accusing “Radical Left Democrats” of stoking anti-ICE violence by “constantly demonising Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to Nazis.”

Invoking the recent assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, Trump said “Radical Left Terrorists” pose a “grave threat” to law enforcement and “must be stopped.”

Trump added he would sign an executive order this week to “dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks,” though he gave no evidence to support the notion that left-wing political violence posed any more of a threat than violence from the right.

In a statement about the Texas shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect fired "indiscriminately" at the ICE facility, including at a van in the building's secured entryway where the victims were shot. DHS said one detainee was killed and two others were in critical condition.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of the victims.

Noem later appeared on Fox and confirmed media reports that the suspected gunman had been identified as Joshua Jahn, 29. She said he had fired into the building from a nearby rooftop.

Car pasted with ‘nuclear fallout’ map Dallas-area television station KDFW showed video of police examining a black sedan parked below the three-story office building from where the gunshots were fired. A U.S. map was visible, pasted to the exterior of the car on its rear passenger side, with sections of the map shaded and a message denoting the darkened areas as "nuclear radiation fallout" zones.

Jahn's older brother, Noah, spoke with a Reuters reporter earlier in the day as Joshua Jahn's name began circulating online in connection with the shooting.

Noah Jahn, 30, said he was not aware that his brother harboured any negative feelings about ICE.

"I didn't know he had any political intent at all," said the older brother, who lives in McKinney, Texas, around 30 miles north of Dallas, as did his sibling.

The shooting in Dallas came two weeks after Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student political group Turning Point USA and a close ally of Trump, was shot dead by a sniper during a speaking event on September 10 in Orem, Utah, fueling fears of a new wave of political violence in the United States.

Kirk's murder set off a firestorm of political recriminations and deepened concerns among Trump's critics that the Republican president would use that killing to justify further cracking down on his perceived opponents.

A 22-year-old technical college student from Utah has been charged with murder in the Kirk assassination, though authorities have not suggested a precise motive for the attack.

Casting blame for violence Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration officials have blamed liberal organisations—without presenting evidence—for stirring unrest and encouraging violence against conservatives. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order labelling the anti-fascist group antifa as a domestic “terrorist organisation,” despite no public evidence connecting antifa to Kirk’s death.

White House adviser Stephen Miller posted video on X of California Governor Gavin Newsom describing ICE raids by "masked men, jumping out of unmarked cars" with "no due process" and calling such tactics “authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”

Above the clip, taken from Newsom's guest appearance on Tuesday on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Miller wrote: "This language incites violence and terrorism."

At a news briefing, Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas field office, said investigators were treating the predawn attack as an "act of targeted violence."

The site was an ICE field office where immigration officers conduct short-term processing of recently arrested detainees.

The Trump administration’s aggressive use of ICE agents as part of its crackdown on undocumented immigrants has sparked outcries from Democrats and liberal activists. ICE detention facilities have increasingly become flashpoints of unrest, with heavily armed agents deploying pepper ball guns, tear gas and other chemical agents in clashes with protesters.

An ICE facility in suburban Chicago, which has seen daily protests since the Trump administration’s recent immigration crackdown earlier this month, installed fencing on Monday. The move came after a clash with agents last week left several demonstrators, including the mayor of Evanston, Illinois, injured.

Wednesday's shooting marked the third attack this year on a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facility in Texas. In July, a police officer was shot at an ICE detention centre in Prairieland, and in a separate incident, a Michigan man was killed by agents after he opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen.

(With inputs from Reuters)