Dallas ICE shooting: Joshua Jahn, 29, identified as gunman behind deadly attack; bullet engraved ‘ANTI-ICE’ found

Joshua Jahn, 29, is identified as the shooter in a deadly Wednesday morning (September 24) attack at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, where he killed one and wounded several others before taking his own life, according to the Daily Mail.

The attack occurred shortly after 7 a.m. CT, when Jahn targeted migrants inside an unmarked transport van. ICE officials confirmed that the sniper fired indiscriminately. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

FBI confirms ideological motive behind attack FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on X that a deadly shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. local time on Wednesday at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The gunman killed one individual, wounded several others, and subsequently took his own life.

Patel stated that federal and local agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Dallas Police Department, are on-site investigating the incident alongside state authorities.

Early evidence points to an ideological motive, with one of the unspent shell casings recovered from the scene engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” Patel emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway, where preliminary investigations revealed that a person had opened fire at a government building from a nearby structure, Dallas police spokesperson Jonathen E. Maner said via email. The Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was also dispatched following reports of a shooting at or near the immigration office, department spokesperson Jason L. Evans confirmed.

Parkland Hospital has received two patients from the incident, hospital spokesperson April Foran said, though she did not provide details on their conditions. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene, Maner added.

ICE facility location The ICE facility is located along Interstate 35 East, just southwest of Dallas Love Field airport and within walking distance of several hotels serving travelers. Traffic cameras showed six lanes of what is usually a busy freeway completely empty, with cars and semitrailers stalled at an interstate exit.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that while details are still emerging, the agency has confirmed there are “multiple injuries and fatalities” at the field office. She added that the motive remains unclear but noted a recent rise in incidents targeting ICE agents.

US Vice President JD Vance, responding to Noem on X, wrote: "The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."