Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper leaves chilling note — ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror’

The FBI is actively investigating digital devices and personal materials linked to the suspect in the Dallas ICE facility shooting, highlighting detailed pre-attack planning.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter) that FBI teams in Dallas and at headquarters have been working around the clock: “@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom.”

Document downloads and online searches According to Patel, investigators have identified several concerning online activities by the suspect.

The FBI Director said the suspect downloaded a document titled “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management”, which contained a list of DHS facilities. Between September 23-24, the individual conducted multiple searches related to ballistics and the “Charlie Kirk Shot Video.”

Patel further stated that between August 19-24, the suspect searched apps tracking the presence of ICE agents.

Handwritten notes show potential threats The FBI also recovered handwritten notes that suggest targeted intent toward law enforcement: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?'”

Patel added that the accumulated evidence points to a high degree of pre-attack planning, indicating the suspect had prepared extensively in advance.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on social media showing a bullet recovered at the scene labeled “ANTI-ICE.” In response, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered heightened security at ICE facilities nationwide, as noted on DHS social media accounts.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop,” Vice President JD Vance wrote shortly after the shooting.

Dallas ICE facility shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured A detainee was killed and two others critically wounded before the gunman fatally shot himself.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that shots were fired indiscriminately early Wednesday, including at a van in a gated entryway where detainees were located. No ICE personnel were injured.

Shooter identified Authorities identified the gunman as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Investigators have not yet determined his motive.

