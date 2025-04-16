Dallas school shooting: Massive police response reported, hundreds of students evacuated

Police responded on Tuesday afternoon to reports of a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in south Dallas, prompting a swift law enforcement response and lockdown of the campus.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, and authorities have not confirmed whether any injuries occurred.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence with multiple emergency vehicles stationed around the school.

The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) later announced that the campus had been secured, although officials did not clarify the nature or outcome of the incident. The school, which serves approximately 1,000 students, was placed under lockdown as a precaution.

By mid-afternoon, DISD stated that parents could reunite with students at a nearby stadium. Counselors have also been made available to support students and staff affected by the incident.

Authorities are expected to release more information as the investigation continues.