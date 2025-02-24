Dan Bongino: From NYPD cop, Secret Service agent, Podcaster, MAGA supporter to FBI’s No. 2

Dan Bongino, former US Secret Service agent and conservative talk show host, has been appointed as the deputy director of the FBI. President Donald Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, calling Bongino “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.”

Dan Bongino will serve under Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed as FBI director. The appointment does not require Senate confirmation.

Bongino, who has no prior experience in the FBI, will oversee day-to-day operations at a time of heightened national security threats.

His appointment follows major shake-ups within the bureau, including the forced departures of senior officials and scrutiny over past investigations into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Here's an overview of Dan Bongino's profile.

Early life and law enforcement career Dan Bongino began his career in law enforcement as an officer with the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the 1990s before joining the US Secret Service in 1999. During his tenure, he served on the presidential security details of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, gaining firsthand experience in high-level security operations.

Transition to conservative media After leaving the Secret Service, Bongino transitioned into conservative media, where he became a prominent voice in right-wing political circles. He has been a frequent contributor to Fox News, hosted a Saturday night show from 2021 to 2023, and launched The Dan Bongino Show, which ranks among the most popular political podcasts on Spotify. Following the passing of radio icon Rush Limbaugh in 2021, Bongino was chosen to host a show in Limbaugh’s former time slot.

Political ambitions Bongino made multiple attempts to enter politics, running unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in Maryland and Florida. He lost a US Senate race in Maryland in 2012, followed by congressional bids in 2014 and 2016. After relocating to Florida in 2015, he remained actively engaged in conservative politics and media.

Influence in the MAGA movement A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Bongino has played a key role in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. He was a leading voice in promoting claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 US presidential election—claims that were widely dismissed by courts, election officials, and former Attorney General William Barr. His stance has cemented his influence among Trump supporters while also making him a controversial figure in mainstream politics.