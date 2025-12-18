Dan Bongino will leave FBI; Donald Trump says he wants ‘to go back to his show’

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has announced he will step down from the role in January 2026, bringing an abrupt end to an eight-month tenure that was marked by internal tensions, political scrutiny and questions over his suitability for one of the bureau’s most senior posts.

President Donald Trump confirmed Bongino’s impending departure on Wednesday, suggesting the former conservative media personality was eager to return to broadcasting. “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said.

FBI Director Kash Patel, posted a warm send-off for his number 2, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that’s only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America.

He not only completed his mission - he far exceeded it. We will miss him but I’m thankful he accepted the call to serve. Our country is better and safer for it."

Why is Dan Bongino leaving the FBI so soon? Dan Bongino disclosed his decision in a social media post late on Wednesday, thanking senior figures in the Trump administration and the public for the opportunity to serve.

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

Dan Bongino's announcement followed a day of speculation in Washington and the media, with multiple reports suggesting his exit was imminent. Several officials in the know indicated that Bongino had already begun clearing out his office and saying farewell to colleagues, fuelling expectations that his departure was only a matter of time.

What tensions surrounded Dan Bongino's tenure? Bongino’s time at the FBI was punctuated by reports of friction with officials at the Department of Justice. In July, he was said to have considered resigning after clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi over a memo concerning the handling of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi’s memo stated that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” and concluded that there was no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties”.

The episode reportedly sparked a heated exchange at the White House and raised questions about Bongino’s position within the administration.

Before entering government, Dan Bongino had promoted conspiracy theories related to Jeffery Epstein, including suggestions that Epstein may have been murdered. Earlier this year, however, he publicly accepted the official finding that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Notably, an hour before Bongino announced his departure, Democrat lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put out a cryptic post on , saying, “Reminder that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday and every political development that you see between now until then should be viewed with that in mind.”

Why was Dan Bongino’s appointment controversial? Dan Bongino was appointed deputy FBI director in February, despite having no prior experience working within the bureau. A former police officer and Secret Service agent, he later built a high-profile career as a right-wing radio and television host.

His selection by Trump was seen by critics as an overtly political appointment to a role that traditionally demands deep institutional knowledge and operational experience. Supporters, however, argued that his law enforcement background and public profile made him well placed to challenge what they viewed as entrenched bureaucracy.

FBI deputy directors typically oversee the bureau’s day-to-day operations, often wielding substantial influence. Under the previous administration, then-deputy director Paul Abbate was regarded by some insiders as so powerful that former director Christopher Wray was viewed largely as a figurehead.

Who will take over Dan Bongino’s responsibilities at FBI? According to individuals familiar with internal discussions, Dan Bongino’s co-deputy director, Andrew Bailey, is expected to assume the full traditional duties of the role following his departure, New York Post reported.

Bailey previously served as Missouri’s attorney general from 2023 to 2025 and was involved in a failed Supreme Court challenge concerning alleged federal pressure on social media companies to censor disinformation. Supporters of the case had hoped it would result in a landmark ruling on First Amendment protections.