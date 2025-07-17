Dan Rivera: Paranormal investigator dies while with Annabelle, haunted doll from Conjuring movies; check police report

Ahead of the release of a new Conjuring movie, a man was found dead while travelling with the “possessed” doll that inspired the movie franchise. The Conjuring: Last Rites is set for a September release. Meanwhile, police have now spoken about Dan Rivera’s sudden death.

Dan Rivera, a 54-year-old paranormal investigator, was found dead in his hotel room on July 13 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He was on tour with the “haunted” Annabelle doll, along with the New England Society of Psychic Research (NESPR).

The exact cause of death is still unknown and will be confirmed after an autopsy. According to police, there was nothing suspicious at the scene of his death.

"The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene," E! News quoted the police report as stating.

NESPR has released a statement, saying they are heartbroken over Dan’s death. He had been a key team member for over 10 years. He was known as a “deeply compassionate, loyal and dedicated friend”, says the statement.

Though unsure of their future without him, the group will continue touring with Annabelle, believing Dan would want their work to carry on.

"We will carry his spirit with us in everything we do," it said.

Ed and Lorraine Warren NESPR was started by Edward Warren (played by Patrick Wilson in movies) and Lorraine Warren (played by Vera Farmiga). Ed was a demon expert, and Lorraine was a trance medium. A trance medium is someone who says they can talk to spirits by going into a half-sleep-like state.

The couple became famous for investigating Annabelle, a doll they believed was "demonically possessed". Their work inspired The Conjuring films. Ed died in 2006 while Lorraine passed away in 2019. According to NESPR, Dan supported Lorraine until the end.

Annabelle is usually kept at their museum in Monroe, Connecticut. But, now, NESPR is taking the doll on a tour called Devils On The Run.