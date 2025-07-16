‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll tour handler Dan Rivera dies suddenly; netizens say 'This was bound to happen'

Dan Rivera, a well-known paranormal investigator from Connecticut and handler of the infamous Annabelle doll, died suddenly on June 13 while on tour in Gettysburg, the New England Society for Psychic Research confirmed.

Rivera was a familiar face from the popular “Devils on the Run Tour,” during which he and other members of the society travelled across the United States with the supposedly haunted doll, Annabelle.

Emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics, were called to a hotel in Gettysburg on Sunday night after receiving a report that a man was receiving CPR.

Annabelle’s Sold-Out Gettysburg Tour The Annabelle tour in Gettysburg was organised in partnership with Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours at the Soldiers National Orphanage. Organisers said the event was completely sold out, with over 1,260 tickets sold across the three-day weekend. The tour wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Rivera played a key role in bringing international attention to the tour. Alongside fellow paranormal investigator Ryan Daniel Buell, Rivera created several viral TikTok videos featuring the doll, attracting millions of views.

The tour had drawn widespread attention recently, with some locations reacting strongly to the doll’s spooky reputation and backstory.

Tributes Pour In Following Rivera’s Death After news of Rivera’s passing broke on Monday night, tributes poured in from the paranormal community. He was remembered as a devoted husband, father, friend, and passionate paranormal researcher.

Online Reactions: Shock and Fear Surrounding Annabelle Many on social media reacted with disbelief and unease. One user said, “I've been next to that doll. It's not that creepy.”

Another added, “Believe what you want, but she’s not to be messed with😳 My friend went to see her…weird stuff happened.”

A third wrote, “That's not good he was next in line to watch over the museum,” while another said, “My husband wants to go see this doll. It's only a few hours away from us. I said absolutely NOT!!”