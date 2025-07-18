Dan Rivera’s last Facebook post about 'Annabelle' sends chills after his death

Dan Rivera, a well-known paranormal investigator, was found dead in a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania hotel room on July 13 while touring with the infamous “Annabelle” doll --said to be one of the most haunted objects in the world. He was 54.

Rivera had been traveling with the supposedly possessed doll, which gained notoriety through The Conjuring movie franchise. Though the real Annabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll typically kept secured behind glass at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut, it had recently been brought out for a rare public tour—one Rivera helped lead.

According to the Evening Sun, Rivera’s death is not currently considered suspicious, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause.

Just a week before his death, Rivera posted a video of Annabelle with an ominous caption: “GET READY GETTYSBURG! ON THE ROAD THIS WEEK. ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.”

Rivera’s final Facebook post came on July 8, when he warned followers of the doll’s next appearance: “MAINE… SHE’S COMING!!!! For the FIRST time ever, the infamous Annabelle—yes, that Annabelle—from the Warrens’ Occult Museum is leaving her case and making her way to the Maine Paranormal and Horror Convention.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

He continued with a chilling description: “The doll that inspired The Conjuring Universe will be on full display, secured and under strict observation… but don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

In the same post, he urged fans to confront their fears: “This is your chance to: Stand in the presence of America’s most haunted object. Grab a once-in-a-lifetime photo. Hear from experts on the real history behind the legend. Feel the chill creep up your spine as you lock eyes with evil. Not for the faint of heart. Not to be missed.”

And finally, he wrote: “Annabelle is waiting. Will you come see her... or will she come see you?”

Rivera never made it to Maine. In the wake of his death, his Facebook comment section has become a place of both mourning and speculation.

“I hear you can take her to tour but CANNOT under any circumstance take her out of the box!!!” one person warned.