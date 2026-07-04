On Friday, July 3 (local time), the heat index (the apparent temperature when humidity is factored in) in New York City reached 105 °F (41 °C) in the mid-afternoon, shy of the 115 °F that forecasters had predicted.

The punishing heat wave threatened America's July 4th celebrations and World Cup matches, and robbed the Swifties of the joy of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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The power grids were also in jeopardy as near-record temperatures scorched the eastern United States on Friday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the consequences of the heatwave during the July 4th celebrations in 2026? ⌵ The heatwave led to major or extreme heat warnings for around 160 million Americans, causing the postponement of America's 250th birthday celebrations and the cancellation of the Independence Day Parade. 2 How did the heatwave affect Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in New York City? ⌵ The extreme heat impacted fan attendance, with only a few fans present outside Madison Square Garden, as journalists significantly outnumbered them amidst temperatures reaching 97 °F. 3 Why was electricity usage stressed in the Eastern United States during the heatwave? ⌵ The high temperatures resulted in increased air conditioner use, which stressed electricity grids, leading to power outages affecting tens of thousands of residents. 4 What was the peak temperature recorded in New York City during the July 4th heatwave? ⌵ On July 3, 2026, the heat index in New York City reached 105 °F (41 °C), shy of the forecasted 115 °F. 5 What special message was displayed outside Madison Square Garden after Swift and Kelce's wedding? ⌵ Following the ceremony, giant screens outside Madison Square Garden displayed the message 'JUST&T MARRIED!' to celebrate the couple's marriage.

According to AFP, around 160 million Americans were under either major or extreme heat warnings as the country prepared to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence, the National Weather Service said.

Journalists outnumber fans at NYC wedding venue According to a Business Insider report, the Manhattan venue for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was vastly outnumbered by journalists over fans as the temperature hit 97 °F in the afternoon.

The report said only a few fans, known as Swifties, gathered outside Madison Square. While a few dozen hung around on Seventh Avenue at around 4:30 pm, mostly waving.

However, the crowd at the venue was mostly the journalists waiting for a chance at an interview or a celebrity sighting, and a sea of police officers, who closed the streets surrounding the storied arena.

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NYPD officers stand guard behind police barriers on a street closed to traffic near Madison Square Garden

Emma Rasco, a 19-year-old intern, told Business Insider that she expected to see more of her fellow Swifties. “Not sure where they are yet,” she said. “Even if there's not much energy, I'm here to support my gal through thick or thin, behind closed doors or out in the open.”

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America's 250th birthday America's 250th birthday celebrations on the National Mall, the vast lawn stretching from Congress to the Washington Monument, were partially postponed on Friday afternoon because of the heat.

AFP reported that a young woman suffered from heat exhaustion and was evacuated by paramedics. “It's like the 30th person,” said an event staffer

Less than 90 minutes after the incident, organisers shut the event down because of the heat. The annual Independence Day Parade in Washington, set for Saturday morning, was also cancelled "due to extreme heat," organisers said.

People asked to leave the National Mall during a temporary closure due to high temperatures at The Great American State Fair, part of celebrations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, in Washington

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Across the country, "numerous daily temperature records are expected on Independence Day, with some consecutive-day, monthly, and all-time records possible," the National Weather Service said.

Around midday, the line to enter the July 4th celebration fair in Washington appeared to be more than 400 ft (120m) long as temperatures climbed towards a forecast high of 102F, AFP reported.

Around an hour later, a voice over the public address system rang out: “Attention fair-goers, the event has been postponed. We will re-open at 5pm...Please proceed to the nearest exit.”

Stressed power grids The daily heat record in the US capital was likely broken when the nearby airport reached 102F, pipping the previous July 3 record from 1966 when the mercury reached 101F, preliminary data showed.

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The intense heat and related air conditioner usage were reportedly stressing electricity grids across the country.

New York's utility provider, Con Edison, said that its crews restored electricity to some 60,000 residents after heatwave-driven outages.

More than 22,000 people were without power around 4:30 pm (2:00 AM+ IST) on Friday across New York City and some suburbs.

PJM, the company that coordinates multiple grids on the East Coast and parts of the Midwest that serve 67 million customers, said data centres were prepared to switch to emergency backup power Thursday to relieve grids, among other actions. While that call was not made, the company said it was an option on the table for Friday.