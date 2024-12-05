In his sixth appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Daniel Craig delivered a humorous yet pointed correction to host Stephen Colbert for mispronouncing his last name on every previous visit.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, confronted Colbert during Monday's episode, saying, “I have a bone to pick with you,” before requesting the host to say his name correctly. Colbert, who had reportedly mispronounced Craig’s last name as “Cregg” in past interviews, tried again, and this time, Craig approved: “Now you're doing it right.”

Craig explained that his last name is pronounced "Cr-ayg," with a diphthong that blends two vowels into one syllable. He pointed out the subtle difference between “Cregg” and “Crayg,” with the latter being the correct pronunciation. Colbert, admitting his mistake, apologized for not getting it right in the past. “I hear the difference. That is subtle,” said Colbert. “That is a subtle difference and I apologize.”

Also Read | Venom 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch

“I am so sorry,” Colbert told Craig. “Please accept my apology.”

Craig, maintaining a lighthearted tone, accepted the apology but noted that this was the sixth time Colbert had mispronounced his name during their interviews. The two shared a laugh, and the audience joined in the fun.

‘Queer’ set in 1950s Mexico city Craig was on the show to promote his new film “Queer”, directed by Luca Guadagnino. “Queer” tells the story of William Lee (played by Daniel Craig), a solitary American ex-pat in 1950s Mexico City, whose life is changed when a young student named Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) arrives in town. The movie also stars Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman. The film Shot at Cinecittà Studios and with additional scenes filmed in Quito, Ecuador, standing in for Mexico City, Queer has already made its mark.

Guadagnino brings his signature visual style and emotional depth to Queer, making it a standout in both its narrative and cinematography.