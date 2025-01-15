Marvel Television has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again, which will premiere on March 4, 2025, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Disney+. The series brings back fan-favorite Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in a gritty continuation of the Daredevil story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A collision of identities The new series finds Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, juggling his bustling law practice while contending with Wilson Fisk’s political ambitions in New York City. As their past identities resurface, the two characters are set on a dramatic collision course.

The show will also see the return of familiar faces, including Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, alongside new additions such as Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal. The series promises a blend of action, adventure, and crime drama with a darker, mature tone reminiscent of the original Netflix series.

Creative team Daredevil: Born Again is helmed by showrunner Dario Scardapane, with episodes directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The executive producers include Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and others.

Fans react to the Daredevil: Born Again trailer The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025, has sparked widespread excitement and praise across social media. Fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the return of the gritty tone, intense performances, and iconic characters from the original series.

Here's what they're saying:

One fan observed, “This trailer seems to show that they have kept the tone and vibe of the old series, and that is a very good thing. One of the best Marvel TV shows, very much looking forward to this."

Another fan remarked, “Can’t wait for this! Finally, another Disney+ show worth watching."

Highlighting the emotional depth, one viewer said, "That first few seconds of the diner conversation really felt like two exes speaking for the first time in a while."

Adding a touch of humor, a fan commented, “I loved the part of their conversation where they both said ‘it’s Daredevil, baby!’"

Many fans were thrilled by the return of the series’ raw intensity. “Love that they are keeping it gritty and raw like the first 3 seasons," one fan said.

The return of the original theme music stirred emotions. One fan shared, "The old Daredevil theme returning at the end gave literal goosebumps!!!"

Praising Vincent D’Onofrio’s performance as Kingpin, a fan noted, “Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is genuinely scary as hell, scarier than any other Marvel villains. Even through his calmness, you feel the violence—that level of acting is beyond amazing."

Acknowledging the returning cast, one viewer said, “Finally! These actors are not getting any younger, and they are perfect for these parts!"

A fan expressed their love for the action, saying, "I love how through all of Daredevil, including this, characters (Matt, Frank, Fisk, and Dexter) all scream so furiously when fighting or killing. I love it and am so excited for this."

Commenting on the trailer’s music, a fan remarked, “The music at the end leaves this thing on the perfect note."

Many fans expressed gratitude for the revival. One said, “As a huge fan of the Netflix series, I had goosebumps watching this. Thank you, Disney, for bringing Matt Murdock back. I can’t wait, man."

Excitement for the introduction of new and returning villains is high. "The addition of Muse is going to make things real messy. Can't wait to see Bullseye again," one fan noted.

A fan summarized their hopes for the series, saying, “It looks absolutely phenomenal! So thrilled they managed to bring everyone back. This is the kind of mature, gritty Marvel content that will keep Disney’s older audience hooked. We need more of this!"

For many, the trailer was a reason to revisit the original series. One fan confessed, “Rewatching the first three seasons right now… else I cannot contain this excitement."