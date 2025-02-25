DISA Global Solutions, a US-based provider of employee screening services, has disclosed a data breach impacting more than 3.3 million individuals. The company, a provider of background screening, drug and alcohol testing, and compliance solutions, confirmed the breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general on Monday.

Hacker infiltrated network According to DISA, it discovered a "cyber incident" affecting a “limited portion” of its network on April 22, 2024. However, an internal investigation revealed that a hacker had infiltrated its systems as early as February 9, 2024, remaining undetected for over two months.

Sensitive information stolen DISA in a separate filing with the Massachusetts attorney general confirmed that stolen data included individuals’ Social Security numbers, financial account details such as credit card numbers, and government-issued identification documents. The filing also revealed that more than 360,000 Massachusetts residents were affected by the breach.

Lack of clarity on data accessed In its data breach notification letter to affected individuals, DISA admitted that it “could not definitively conclude the specific data procured.”

Unanswered questions remain It remains unclear who was behind the cyberattack or how DISA’s systems were compromised. As investigations continue, affected individuals are urged to monitor their financial accounts and personal information for any signs of misuse.

