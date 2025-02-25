Data breach hits US firm DISA—3.3 million affected as hackers steal personal info

  • DISA Global Solutions has disclosed a data breach affecting over 3.3 million individuals. A hacker infiltrated its systems in February 2024, remaining undetected for over two months. Stolen data includes Social Security numbers, financial account details, and government-issued IDs.

Livemint
Updated25 Feb 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Investigations continue over the cyberattack, but DISA Global Solutions is uncertain about the full extent of the data stolen. Representative Image

DISA Global Solutions, a US-based provider of employee screening services, has disclosed a data breach impacting more than 3.3 million individuals. The company, a provider of background screening, drug and alcohol testing, and compliance solutions, confirmed the breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general on Monday.

Hacker infiltrated network

According to DISA, it discovered a "cyber incident" affecting a “limited portion” of its network on April 22, 2024. However, an internal investigation revealed that a hacker had infiltrated its systems as early as February 9, 2024, remaining undetected for over two months.

Advertisement

Sensitive information stolen

DISA in a separate filing with the Massachusetts attorney general confirmed that stolen data included individuals’ Social Security numbers, financial account details such as credit card numbers, and government-issued identification documents. The filing also revealed that more than 360,000 Massachusetts residents were affected by the breach.

Lack of clarity on data accessed

In its data breach notification letter to affected individuals, DISA admitted that it “could not definitively conclude the specific data procured.”

Unanswered questions remain

It remains unclear who was behind the cyberattack or how DISA’s systems were compromised. As investigations continue, affected individuals are urged to monitor their financial accounts and personal information for any signs of misuse.

Also Read | Indians in Canada to be severely impacted by new visa rules: Details here
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsData breach hits US firm DISA—3.3 million affected as hackers steal personal info
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 06:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App