Dave Franco reacts to calls for Luigi Mangione movie role: ‘I’ve never received more texts in my life’

Actor Dave Franco, 39, recently spoke out about the internet’s calls for him to portray Luigi Mangione in a film, following the alleged shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, 26, is accused of murdering Thompson on December 4, 2024, in New York City, in an incident that has captivated public attention.

Franco’s unexpected fame At the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend, Franco shared how the sudden surge in popularity regarding the potential role took him by surprise. "I’ve never received more texts in my life about anything," Franco told The Hollywood Reporter, sitting next to his wife, Alison Brie, while promoting their new horror film Together.

Franco elaborated, "Not just friends — anyone who has my phone number has reached out about it." The actor's comments highlight the unexpected attention he’s received following the widespread discussion of the case.

No offers yet for the role Despite the online buzz, Franco clarified that he has not received any formal offers for the role of Mangione. "No official [offers]," he confirmed, with Brie, 42, pointing out that no official steps have been taken toward casting him for the role.

While a scripted film based on Mangione's life is yet to be announced, documentaries exploring the details surrounding the murder are already in the works.

Documentaries to shed light on the crime Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is set to direct a documentary that will delve into the chilling execution of the crime, Mangione’s alleged manifesto, and his Ivy League background. According to Deadline, Gibney’s documentary will examine the public’s apparent indifference to the victim, Thompson, and the moral questions surrounding the murder.

Meanwhile, two-time Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse is working on a separate documentary that will focus on the perspectives of those involved in the murder, including Thompson’s family and Mangione himself. This project will explore the complex moral questions raised by the crime, as per a report in Variety.

The murder of Brian Thompson Luigi Mangione, a tech prodigy with an Ivy League education, allegedly shot and killed Brian Thompson on West 54th Street in New York City on December 4, 2024. Authorities claim Mangione meticulously planned the murder months in advance, driven by his anger toward the health insurance industry, which he deemed “parasitic.”

