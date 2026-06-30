Daveigh Chase cause of death: How did ‘Lilo & Stitch’ star die at 35?

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed the cause of death for actor Daveigh Chase, best known as the voice of Lilo in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and as Samara Morgan in 'The Ring'.
Records released by the medical examiner show Chase — who also used the name Daveigh Schwallier — died on 16 June in Los Angeles from Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The report lists "chronic polysubstance use" as a significant contributing condition and rules the death natural.
Initial reports had named other serious health problems. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ she had been suffering from meningitis and a bloodstream infection that led to sepsis, and he set up a GoFundMe during her final days describing the hardships she faced.
In that appeal he wrote they had found "moments of happiness and hope" together after a difficult childhood and a falling out with her family.
Chase’s father, John David Schwallier, told The New York Times she had battled substance misuse since age 13 and had experienced periods of homelessness in recent years. He said the family had been estranged and not in regular contact.
Born in Las Vegas in 1990, Chase rose to fame as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable child actors in the early 2000s. She gained international attention in 2002 for voicing the title role in 'Lilo & Stitch' and returned to the character in 'Stitch! The Movie' (2003), 'Leroy & Stitch' (2006) and the TV series 'Lilo & Stitch: The Series'. That same year she delivered a standout performance as Samara Morgan in Gore Verbinski’s 'The Ring'. Her other notable roles included Samantha Darko in 'Donnie Darko' and its 2009 sequel 'S Darko', Rhonda Volmer in HBO’s 'Big Love', and the English‑language voice of Chihiro in Hayao Miyazaki’s 'Spirited Away'.
Chase largely stepped away from mainstream acting in the mid‑2010s and faced several personal and legal troubles, including arrests for drug possession and an incident involving a stolen vehicle. Her last screen credits date to 2016.
The medical examiner’s findings have renewed attention on the life and work of a performer whose early roles left a lasting impression, even as she battled serious difficulties away from the public eye.