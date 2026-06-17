Daveigh Chase, voice of Lilo and star of The Ring, dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, the actor who gained international recognition as the voice of Lilo in Disney’s animated hit Lilo & Stitch and as the haunting Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring, has died at the age of 35.
News of her death was announced by her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, who confirmed to TMZ that Chase died on Tuesday after suffering complications related to meningitis and multiple serious blood infections. According to Hernandez, an infection in her bloodstream led to severe health complications.
Earlier this week, Hernandez had launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Chase during her illness. In a message posted on the fundraising page, he revealed the severity of her condition, writing that recently “Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical, and the doctors have told me she may not have much time left.”
Hernandez later told TMZ that an infection in her blood caused “septic issues and led to her body shutting down.”
Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Chase rose to prominence as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable child actors during the early 2000s. Her breakthrough came in 2002 when she voiced the spirited and imaginative Lilo Pelekai in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, a role that earned widespread praise and contributed to the film’s enduring popularity.
The same year, she delivered another career-defining performance as Samara Morgan in The Ring, the American remake of the Japanese horror classic. Her chilling portrayal of the supernatural antagonist became one of the most memorable horror performances of the decade and earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.
Tributes and messages of condolence began appearing online following reports of her death, with many fans recalling the impact of her work in both family entertainment and horror cinema. Her performances in Lilo & Stitch and The Ring remain significant cultural touchstones more than two decades after their release.
Chase is remembered for two vastly different but equally iconic characters that left a lasting mark on audiences around the world, with news of her death emerging after a brief but serious illness.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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