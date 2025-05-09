David H. Souter, former Republican Supreme Court Justice, dies at 85: A legacy of surprising liberalism

Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter, known for his ascetic lifestyle and steady liberal voting record, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday (May 9) at his home in New Hampshire. His death was confirmed by the Supreme Court in a statement released on Friday.

Advertisement

Souter was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President George H.W. Bush in 1990. Initially seen as a moderate conservative, Souter's tenure on the Court ultimately leaned toward liberal decisions, particularly in areas like abortion rights, church-state relations, and freedom of expression. His most notable work came in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, where he joined a ruling reaffirming a woman's right to an abortion.

In a 2012 interview, Souter expressed concerns about the state of American democracy, particularly the dangers of ignorance about government processes. “What I worry about is that when problems are not addressed, people will not know who is responsible. And when the problems get bad enough ... someone will come forward and say, ‘Give me total power and I will solve this problem.’ That is how the Roman republic fell,” he warned.

Advertisement

A reserved and private life Souter was known for his humble, reserved lifestyle. A bachelor throughout his life, he was described as a man of simple habits. He preferred a quiet, solitary life in New Hampshire and was dedicated to his work at the Court, often spending 12 or more hours a day at his office. His modest lifestyle extended to his dietary habits, where he was known to have a typical lunch of yogurt and an apple while working at his desk.

Read More

Despite his reclusive nature, Souter was admired by his colleagues and staff for his kindness and sharp legal mind. "Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service," said Chief Justice John Roberts. Advertisement

Concerns over society’s woes In his retirement, Souter was vocal about his concerns for the future of democracy and the social climate. He cautioned against the growing "lack of faith" in government and society. Souter worried that an uninformed populace would eventually give way to authoritarianism. “When problems are not addressed, people will not know who is responsible,” he said. He believed that this ignorance could ultimately lead to a crisis in democracy, where one person could seize total power.

Liberal stalwart despite initial Conservative expectations Despite being appointed by a Republican president, Souter's rulings were often aligned with liberal values. His role in upholding abortion rights and establishing firm boundaries on church-state relations earned him respect within liberal circles. Advertisement

A simple man with a lasting legacy Souter's legacy is marked by his intellectual rigor and dedication to his judicial duties. His long tenure and influential rulings left an indelible mark on American jurisprudence. Although he was not often in the limelight, his impact on the Supreme Court and the nation was profound.

After retiring from the bench, Souter remained engaged with the legal world, continuing to serve on the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals. He also continued to spend his summers hiking in New Hampshire's mountains and living a quiet life in the home he bought in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

In recognition of his significant contribution to American law, Souter’s death marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned nearly 20 years on the nation's highest court. Advertisement

(With AP inputs)