David Hekili, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ actor passes away at 57. Who was he?

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who appeared in the live-action remake of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, has passed away. Jalene Kanani Bell, his sister, confirmed the news on her Facebook account on Sunday, June 15. She recalled her brother as a “joy of a human, and Prince of a Man". The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Advertisement

Jalene, in a lengthy statement, stated, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father."

She shared, “I met my little brother at the age of 18, on my high school graduation day, it was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom's made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime. While I didn't grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him.”

“He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago. I said we should get shave ice after the movie and reenact the [scene] but then realized the store was already closed. To celebrate him and try to ease our grief we went to get shave ice and my grandson's emotion was on point,” his sister added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Here is why Dakota Johnson thinks Hollywood is 'mess'

“I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad, if true. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant,” PEOPLE quoted Bell's agent, Lashauna Downie in a statement as saying.

Who was David Hekili? David Hekili, 57, was an actor who starred in in the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” remake last month. It was his big screen debut. He was known for Magnum P.I., Hawaii Five-0, The Wrecking Crew. According to his Facebook account, he studied at Kalani High School, Hawaii Community College and Kapiolani Community College.

He reportedly worked as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole before his death, reports said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vir Das discusses Dev Anand with Hollywood icon Francis Ford Coppola in London

About Lilo & Stitch Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23. Jalene said David celebrated his huge moment on the big screen with family. She recollected how seeing the fans dressed in Lilo & Stitch gear had them “so energized” as they got in line for popcorn.

“Now, Mahalo to everyone who worked on this film! I knew it would be special to attend a Cast and CREW screening and it didn’t disappoint! It was so awesome to see so many of the true stars in my opinion, our local crew in Hawaii,” David had taken to Instagram to talk about the Lilo & Stitch.