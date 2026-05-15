David Letterman returns to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show with sharp attack on CBS ahead of finale

Television veteran David Letterman made a dramatic return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, openly criticising CBS during an emotional appearance with host Stephen Colbert ahead of the programme’s scheduled conclusion later this month.

David Letterman slams CBS The episode marked one of Letterman’s final appearances at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, the same venue where he hosted ‘The Late Show’ from 1993 until his retirement in 2015. Colbert succeeded Letterman that year and has remained host for more than a decade.

Talking about how he was also fired one day, Letterman said, “I came very close to being teary about that. You know what happened backstage? I'm standing [there]. A guy comes over, and he says he's from CBS, and then he fired me.”

"I thought maybe tonight's occasion would be a little sad, being the end of your run here, but this brings true joy to my heart," Letterman said. "We are up here for the wanton destruction of CBS property."

Colbert added: "When I first got this gig, one of the first things they told me before we even moved into the offices is that I would not be allowed to throw anything off of the roof of the Ed Sullivan building because evidently there was a problem with a previous tenant. I never did it, but we're at the end here, so all bets are off."

Letterman referenced veteran broadcaster Edward R. Murrow before ending part of the segment with the remark: “Good night and good luck, motherf---ers.”

The appearance also included several callbacks to Letterman’s earlier years in late-night television. Letterman and Colbert reportedly threw furniture, cakes and watermelons from the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater onto a CBS logo positioned below, recreating the absurdist style that became closely associated with Letterman’s original programme.

CBS announced last year that ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ would end in May 2026, describing the move as “purely a financial decision” amid wider struggles facing late-night television. However, the cancellation has continued to spark debate within the entertainment industry, particularly because Colbert’s programme remained one of the highest-rated shows in American late-night television.