David Letterman returns to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show with sharp attack on CBS ahead of finale

Television veteran David Letterman made a dramatic return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, openly criticising CBS during an emotional appearance with host Stephen Colbert ahead of the programme’s scheduled conclusion later this month.

David Letterman slams CBS The episode marked one of Letterman’s final appearances at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, the same venue where he hosted ‘The Late Show’ from 1993 until his retirement in 2015. Colbert succeeded Letterman that year and has remained host for more than a decade.

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Talking about how he was also fired one day, Letterman said, “I came very close to being teary about that. You know what happened backstage? I'm standing [there]. A guy comes over, and he says he's from CBS, and then he fired me.”

"I thought maybe tonight's occasion would be a little sad, being the end of your run here, but this brings true joy to my heart," Letterman said. "We are up here for the wanton destruction of CBS property."

Colbert added: "When I first got this gig, one of the first things they told me before we even moved into the offices is that I would not be allowed to throw anything off of the roof of the Ed Sullivan building because evidently there was a problem with a previous tenant. I never did it, but we're at the end here, so all bets are off."

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Letterman referenced veteran broadcaster Edward R. Murrow before ending part of the segment with the remark: “Good night and good luck, motherf---ers.”

The appearance also included several callbacks to Letterman’s earlier years in late-night television. Letterman and Colbert reportedly threw furniture, cakes and watermelons from the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater onto a CBS logo positioned below, recreating the absurdist style that became closely associated with Letterman’s original programme.

CBS announced last year that ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ would end in May 2026, describing the move as “purely a financial decision” amid wider struggles facing late-night television. However, the cancellation has continued to spark debate within the entertainment industry, particularly because Colbert’s programme remained one of the highest-rated shows in American late-night television.

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During Thursday’s broadcast, Letterman used his appearance to express frustration with the network’s handling of the situation. Multiple reports described the atmosphere as emotional, confrontational and celebratory at the same time.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.