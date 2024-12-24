David Sacks, the US AI and Virtual Asset Czar nominee, backs Sriram Krishnan's position on green card reforms, advocating for a merit-based system rather than removing all caps.

The US AI and Virtual Asset Czar nominee, David Sacks, has supported Sriram Krishnan's stance on removing "country caps on green cards". Sriram Krishnan has been appointed the senior White House policy adviser on artificial intelligence (AI).

While responding to a journalist's post criticising Krishnan's appointment, David Sacks clarified that he doesn't want to remove all caps on green cards. Sacks highlighted the problem in the present green card allocation system, where “every country in the world gets allocated the same number of green cards, no matter how many qualified applicants it has."

David Sacks comments on Sriram Krishnan's stance on green card reforms.

Skill-based criteria for receiving green card "Sriram still supports skills-based criteria for receiving a green card, not making the program unlimited. He wants to make the program entirely merit-based. Supporting a limited number of highly skilled immigrants is still a prevalent view on the right. Sriram is definitely not a "career leftist"!" read a post by David Sacks.

His comments also received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk who wrote, “Makes sense."