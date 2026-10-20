Daylight Saving Time 2026: 1-hour clock change on November 1, 301-117 House vote and Senate roadblock — 3 things to know

Americans will turn their clocks back by one hour on November 1, as Congress adjourned without passing legislation to end the country's twice-yearly time change.

Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 am local time on Sunday, November 1, when clocks move back to 1 am. The change marks the return to standard time, giving Americans an extra hour of sleep while bringing earlier sunsets and more daylight in the morning.

The proposed Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, passed the US House of Representatives in July by a 301-117 vote but remains stalled in the Senate. President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to end the practice, but federal law remains unchanged.

Here are 3 things to know about the November 1 US time change.

1. Clocks go back by 1 hour on November 1 Daylight saving time ends at 2 am local time on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when clocks move back one hour to 1 am.

The shift gives Americans an extra hour overnight and returns most of the country to standard time. It also means earlier sunsets and more daylight in the morning as winter approaches.

Under current federal law, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Most Americans follow this schedule, although some states and US territories do not observe daylight saving time.

2. The Sunshine Protection Act passed the House by 301-117 but remains stalled The Sunshine Protection Act seeks to make daylight saving time permanent, eliminating the need to move clocks forward in spring and back in autumn.

The bill passed the House of Representatives in July by 301 votes to 117. However, it has stalled in the Senate, the final legislative hurdle before it could reach Trump for his signature.

Trump has repeatedly called on Congress to end the twice-yearly clock change and retain daylight saving time throughout the year.

In an October 2 post on Truth Social, Trump urged Senate Republicans to advance the legislation, calling the existing system “ridiculous”. He argued that changing clocks twice a year is costly, stressful and unpopular.

Despite his support, Congress has not enacted legislation to make daylight saving time permanent. As a result, most Americans remain scheduled to turn their clocks back on November 1.

3. 7 states and territories do not observe daylight saving time Not every part of the United States follows the seasonal clock change. Several states and US territories remain on standard time throughout the year.

These include:

- Hawaii

- Most of Arizona, except the Navajo Nation

- American Samoa

- Guam

- Northern Mariana Islands

- Puerto Rico

- US Virgin Islands

The Uniform Time Act of 1966, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, established the framework for daylight saving time in the United States. Only Congress can permanently change the federal system governing the country's twice-yearly clock changes.

The US previously experimented with permanent daylight saving time but reversed course after many Americans objected to extremely late winter sunrises.

Also Read | Clocks fall back on 1 November as daylight saving time ends across most of US