Daylight saving time 2026: What does it mean? Do we lose or gain an hour for daylight saving time in March?

Most of the United States moves its clocks forward on the first Sunday in Marchfor daylight saving time. While losing an hour of sleep may simply make people feel tired or irritable the next day, it can also affect overall health. The shift creates darker mornings and brighter evenings, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock, as reported by Associated Press.

Because of this, many people experience sleep problems for weeks or even longer. Research has also shown a temporary increase in heart attacks and strokes shortly after the March time change.

When does daylight saving time start? Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., an hour of sleep vanishing in most of the U.S. The ritual will reverse on Nov. 1 when clocks “fall back” as daylight saving time ends.

Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t make the spring switch, sticking to standard time year-round, along with Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Worldwide, dozens of countries also observe daylight saving time, starting and ending at different dates.

Daylight saving time history Since 2007, it has started on the second Sunday of March, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory, which serves as the Defense Department’s official timekeeping authority.

For the 20 years before 2007, daylight saving time began on the first Sunday in April. Earlier than that, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 set the start date as the last Sunday in April.

During the energy crisis of the 1970s, Congress experimented with keeping daylight saving time all year. It started on the first Sunday of January in 1974, according to the Congressional Research Service.

What happens to your brain when it's lighter later? The brain has an internal “master clock” that is regulated by exposure to light and darkness. This system, known as the Circadian Rhythm, follows a roughly 24-hour cycle that controls when we feel sleepy and when we feel alert. These patterns also change as people age, which helps explain why young children often wake up early while teenagers tend to have trouble getting up, as reported by Associated Press.

Morning sunlight helps reset this internal clock. As evening approaches, levels of the hormone Melatonin rise, making us feel drowsy. However, increased light in the evening—such as the extra daylight during daylight saving time—can delay this rise in melatonin and throw the body’s cycle out of sync.

Lack of sleep is associated with several health problems, including heart disease, cognitive decline, and obesity. The circadian clock also affects more than sleep; it influences processes such as heart rate, blood pressure, stress hormone levels, and metabolism.

How does the time change affect your health? A study of U.S. traffic deaths found that fatal car crashes briefly increase during the first few days after the springtime change. The risk is greatest in the morning, which researchers link to sleep deprivation, AP reported.

There is also a connection to heart health. The American Heart Association highlights studies suggesting that heart attacks rise on the Monday after daylight saving time begins, while strokes may increase during the following two days.

Also Read | A nutritionist reveals if magnesium can fix your sleep problems

Doctors already know that heart attacks—especially severe ones—tend to occur more often on Mondays in general, and particularly in the morning, when the blood is more likely to form clots.

Researchers don't know why the time change would add to that Monday connection but it's possible the abrupt circadian disruption exacerbates factors such as high blood pressure in people already at risk.

How to adjust to daylight saving time Experts recommend getting outside for early morning sunlight during the first week of daylight saving time to help reset your body’s internal clock, known as the Circadian Rhythm. Gradually shifting daily routines—such as eating dinner earlier or exercising sooner in the day, can also help your body adjust, AP reported.

However, certain habits may make the transition harder. Afternoon naps, caffeine, and evening light from phones or other electronic devices can interfere with falling asleep earlier and slow the adjustment to the new schedule.

Will the U.S. ever eliminate the time change? Every year, there is a continued debate about stopping the time change.

Before beginning his second term, Donald Trump said he wanted to end daylight saving time, AP reported.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan proposal called the Sunshine Protection Act—which would make daylight saving time permanent—has repeatedly stalled in Congress.

Also Read | Bill Cosby admits drugging women to sleep with them, used quaaludes from gynae

However, some health organizations support a different approach. The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine both agree that the time changes should end, but they recommend keeping standard time year-round. They argue that standard time better matches the natural position of the sun and human biology, promoting more stable and consistent sleep patterns, AP reported.