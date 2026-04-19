Days after Oval Office burger order, Trump says move was ‘embarassing’: ‘We do these things in politics’

On the first anniversary of the “no tax on tips” policy, Donald Trump ordered burgers and French fries to the White House in what was later described as a staged campaign event.
The US President personally received McDonald's cheeseburgers, which were delivered to the Oval Office by DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter.
Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas, Trump admitted the nature of such political gestures. “We do these things in politics; they’re a little embarrassing. They’re a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them, and you win by landslides,” he said while marking the policy anniversary.
He further added, “Sharon delivered to the Oval Office — to be honest, it was a little tacky.”
Simmons brought two bags filled with cheeseburgers and fries to the White House and thanked the President for the policy. “I want to thank you for the ‘no tax on tips’. It has helped my family out immensely and I definitely appreciate it. Thank you,” she said in a video clip.
Following the campaign, DoorDash faced criticism online, with some users claiming the delivery was staged. They pointed out that Simmons had earlier testified before Congress in July in support of the “no tax on tips” policy.
At the time, she said she was a resident of Nevada. Reports later suggested she had moved to Arkansas and appeared to be working in the Washington, DC area, possibly only for the event.
Responding to the claims, DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said the delivery was part of a planned campaign. “It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark the start of a new policy. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant, or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher, and she participated to support the policy that benefits her,” he wrote on X.
The incident has since drawn mixed reactions online, with some questioning the optics of the event and others defending it as a routine political campaign activity.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
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